Iran Calls for Meeting on Nuclear Deal ‘as Soon as Possible’

Iran has called for a new meeting on reviving its nuclear deal with the world powers “as soon as possible.” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said during his weekly news conference that the Islamic Republic hoped to hold a face-to-face meeting soon but did not specify at what level or where the meeting would be held.

The Vienna talks aimed at reviving the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and bringing the United States back in have been paused since March 11 after Russia demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed after its February 24 invasion of Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran. While Russia has said it received those guarantees and is ready to proceed, the talks have not been restarted.

Meanwhile, The US and Israel will hold a new round of strategic talks this week focusing on Iran’s nuclear program and how to counter Iran’s activity in the region, Axios reported on Monday, citing unnamed Israeli and US officials. The meeting will take place in Washington later this week between Israel’s national security adviser Eyal Hulata and his White House counterpart Jake Sullivan.