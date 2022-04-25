The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran Calls for Meeting on Nuclear Deal ‘as Soon as Possible’
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal
JCPOA

Iran Calls for Meeting on Nuclear Deal ‘as Soon as Possible’

The Media Line Staff
04/25/2022

Iran has called for a new meeting on reviving its nuclear deal with the world powers “as soon as possible.” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said during his weekly news conference that the Islamic Republic hoped to hold a face-to-face meeting soon but did not specify at what level or where the meeting would be held.

The Vienna talks aimed at reviving the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and bringing the United States back in have been paused since March 11 after Russia demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed after its February 24 invasion of Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran. While Russia has said it received those guarantees and is ready to proceed, the talks have not been restarted.

Meanwhile, The US and Israel will hold a new round of strategic talks this week focusing on Iran’s nuclear program and how to counter Iran’s activity in the region, Axios reported on Monday, citing unnamed Israeli and US officials. The meeting will take place in Washington later this week between Israel’s national security adviser Eyal Hulata and his White House counterpart Jake Sullivan.

