Iran Calls President Trump’s Proposed Pause ‘Psychological Warfare’ as US Deploys Additional Forces

Iran reiterated its denial that it is engaged in talks with Washington and dismissed President Donald Trump’s announcement on Monday of a pause in strikes as “psychological warfare,” as the United States has continued moving military assets into the region over the past few days.

On Truth Social, President Trump announced that “very good and productive conversations” had taken place between the two countries. However, Tehran insisted that no such discussions were underway and accused Washington of attempting to shape perceptions while preparing further action.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had begun a new round of strikes against US targets, dismissing Trump’s remarks as “psychological operations” they described as “worn out” and ineffective in influencing Tehran’s campaign, according to Reuters.

President Trump said Monday he was willing to postpone planned strikes on Iranian energy facilities for five days, presenting the move as an opportunity to pursue a potential resolution to the conflict. He described recent contacts as “very good and productive conversations” and suggested the pause could open the door to a broader agreement.

Meanwhile, US Marines have been positioned on amphibious warships, providing rapid-response strike and ground-combat options close to Iran, with additional naval forces in place to support any escalation if ordered, FoxNews reported.

The deployments indicate preparations remain in place for a possible expansion of operations even as Washington signals interest in diplomacy.

Tehran has characterized the US messaging as an attempt to influence oil markets and gain time to reposition forces, raising doubts about whether the pause reflects a genuine diplomatic opening or a temporary delay before further military action.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had spoken with Trump and that the US president sees “an opportunity to leverage the substantial achievements” of recent operations to advance war objectives through a possible agreement.

“At the same time, we continue to strike both in Iran and in Lebanon,” Netanyahu said.

The developments point to continued uncertainty over the direction of the conflict, with military preparations ongoing alongside competing claims over diplomatic engagement.