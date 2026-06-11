Iran Campaign Weapons System, Ofek Satellites, Among Winners of 2026 Israel Defense Prize 

Five military and intelligence projects, including a combat-tested weapons system that played a central role in the campaign against Iran, the Ofek satellite constellation, and advanced electronic warfare technologies, received the 2026 Israel Defense Prize on Wednesday for contributions to national security and operational capabilities.

President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and Israel Ministry of Defense Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram presented the awards, which recognized projects developed by the Israel Ministry of Defense, the IDF, the Mossad, and Israeli defense industries.

The awards were presented in a year marked by Operations Roaring Lion and Rising Lion.

One of the honored projects was a uniquely developed and manufactured Israeli weapons system that was deployed in combat and achieved what organizers described as exceptional results. The system was cited as having made a strategically significant contribution to national security and having played a central role in the campaign against Iran. The award was presented to the Israeli Air Force, the Israel Ministry of Defense, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Another winning project was a classified operational system designed to expand the Mossad’s intelligence-gathering and operational capabilities. The award was presented to the Mossad, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the Israeli Air Force.

The Ofek 13 and Ofek 19 satellite programs were also recognized. The systems provide intelligence collection capabilities and were described as a breakthrough in performance as well as volume and weight. The award was presented to IAI’s Missile and Space Division and ELTA Systems Division, the Space Directorate, the R&D Unit within the Directorate of Defense Research and Development, and Unit 9900 of the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

Additional awards recognized a technological development by Unit 81 of the IDF Intelligence Directorate and electronic warfare systems credited with helping preserve Israeli Air Force air superiority. The latter project involved the Israel Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, the Mossad, the Israeli Air Force, Elbit Systems’ Elisra, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Unit 8200.

The ceremony was attended by Mossad Director Roman Gofman, ISA Director David Zini, and other senior officials.

The awards were given as the Israel Ministry of Defense highlighted a record year for defense exports, which exceeded $19 billion in 2025. Separately, the ministry led a delegation of 15 Israeli defense companies to ILA Berlin 2026, where Israeli firms showcased air defense, aerospace, unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and artificial intelligence-driven defense technologies.