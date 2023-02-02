Iran Claims ‘Hostile’ Iraqi Kurdish Groups Transferred Parts, Explosives for Isfahan Drone Attack

The recent drone attack on a military plant in the central Iranian province of Isfahan was facilitated by “hostile” Kurdish groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, according to Nour News, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The attack took place on Saturday night, resulting in minor damage to the roof of a workshop in the plant and no casualties. The parts and explosives used in the attack were transferred into the country by the Kurdish groups at the order of a foreign intelligence service, Nour News said.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry in August 2022 reportedly busted a “terrorist” group of “opposition Kurdish individuals” organized by Israel to carry out an explosion in an industrial facility in Isfahan. The recent attack has raised concerns about the security of Iran’s military facilities and the potential for further attacks in the future.

Nour News reported that Iran has identified the manufacturer of one of the drones used in the attack, but did not provide additional details.