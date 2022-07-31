Iran Claims Ready To Build Nuclear Bombs, Threatens US

Two Telegram channels that are linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp declared that the Islamic Republic will begin building nuclear bombs in the shortest possible time “if the US or the Zionist regime make any stupid mistakes.” A video titled “When Will Iran’s Sleeping Nuclear Warheads Awaken” was posted on the Bisimchi Media (Radioman Media) Telegram channel Saturday.

According to the video, Iran is on the threshold of nuclear breakout and the switch from the country’s “peaceful nuclear program to a nuclear weapons program” is possible in a very short time, the English-language website Iran International reported.

The video threatened the United States, saying that Iran’s ballistic missiles have the capability of “turning New York into hellish ruins.”

Iran is currently enriching up to 60% purity using advanced centrifuges at its underground Fordow plant, which is considered a short technical jump to the 90% purity required for weapons-grade uranium.