Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ruhollah Zam (Tasnim News Agency)
News Updates
Iran
Ruhollah Zam
website
channel
2017 economic protests
espionage
death sentance
spreading corruption on Earth

Iran Condemns Journalist to Death over 2017 Protests

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2020

An Iranian court has sentenced a web-based journalist to death for allegedly inciting economic protests that engulfed the country in 2017. Ruhollah Zam ran a website and a messaging app-based channel, and was accused of promoting protests by announcing the times and locations. His platforms were also said to have featured material seen as embarrassing to top officials. On Tuesday, Gholamhossein Esmaili, a spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s judiciary system, announced that Zam had been convicted on an unspecified date of “spreading corruption on Earth,” a charge often invoked together with allegations of espionage or efforts to overthrow the government. The charge is considered a capital crime. Zam undertook the alleged activity in Paris and other European locations, saying he had fled Iran after being accused of working for foreign intelligence services. It appears that he returned in 2019, either by his own volition or, as claimed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, after being captured and brought back. The condemned man’s father is a Shi’ite cleric.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.