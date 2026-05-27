Iran Condemns US Strikes as Ceasefire Breach

Iran accused the United States on Tuesday of violating the ceasefire after American forces struck targets in southern Iran, including missile sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz, even as negotiations continued in Qatar on a possible agreement to end the war and restore commercial traffic through the waterway. Washington said the strikes were defensive actions aimed at protecting US forces from Iranian threats.

Iranian officials described the attacks as a sign of “bad faith and unreliability” and said they undermined talks that had appeared to be moving toward a temporary framework. Tehran said the strikes violated the ceasefire and warned that it would respond to any further aggression. The US said the operation targeted missile launch sites and boats attempting to lay mines near Hormuz, the strategic Gulf passage that has become the center of the latest diplomatic push.

The talks in Qatar have focused on extending the ceasefire, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, releasing frozen Iranian funds, and setting up further negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took part in the Doha contacts before leaving the country, while US officials said discussions could continue in the coming days.

The confrontation has placed President Donald Trump’s administration in a delicate position: seeking a deal to reduce pressure on global energy markets while continuing military action against Iranian assets it says threaten US personnel and shipping. The Strait of Hormuz carries a large share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, making its reopening a priority for Washington, Gulf states, and energy importers.

Iran has also begun restoring internet access after one of the country’s longest nationwide shutdowns, which had deepened economic strain and cut off many businesses and citizens during the conflict.

The latest strikes do not appear to have ended the talks, but they have narrowed the space for compromise. With Iran calling the attacks a breach and Washington insisting it acted in self-defense, the ceasefire now depends on whether both sides can keep negotiating while still firing around its edges.