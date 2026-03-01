Tehran Confirms Khamenei’s Death, Marking End of Dark Era

In the early hours of Sunday, after hours of delay, Iran’s state media confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Republic, saying he was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the “leader’s compound”—his office and residence

Hours before the official announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Khamenei had been killed in Saturday morning’s strike on his office, located near sensitive state institutions including the presidential complex.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed the claim and wrote on his Truth Social account that “one of the most evil people in history” had been eliminated. After news of Khamenei’s death spread on Saturday evening via social media and Persian-language outlets abroad, people in Tehran, Karaj, Shiraz, Isfahan, Abdanan, Mamasani, Fuladshahr, Dehloran, and dozens of other cities took to the streets—despite the presence of riot police—celebrating and dancing.

In Dehloran, in western Iran, clashes reportedly broke out between demonstrators marching toward the governor’s office and security forces, with reports indicating gunfire was directed at the crowd.

Nearly 20 hours after the bombing of the presidential complex, there is still no news of President Masoud Pezeshkian. Rumors that he has been killed or seriously wounded have intensified, and his deputy, Mohammadreza Reza Aref, has assumed executive duties.

In a statement by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, broadcast by state media alongside the announcement of the Supreme Leader’s death, officials spoke of severe retaliation. While some political circles have speculated about possible successors—including Mojtaba Khamenei, the leader’s son, or Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the regime’s founder—there appears to be no agreement between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and senior clerics on a future leader. Under conditions of continuous bombardment of Tehran, convening an emergency session of the Assembly of Experts to confirm a pre-selected successor also appears unlikely.

As a new wave of strikes on Tehran begins, the official confirmation of Khamenei’s death in the early hours of Sunday has once again been met with the sound of celebrations and upbeat music in the Iranian capital, while social media users continue to express joy. Meanwhile, the regime’s cabinet has announced 40 days of public mourning and a seven-day nationwide shutdown.