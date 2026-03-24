Iran Missile Barrage Injures 4, Damages Tel Aviv Buildings Despite Trump’s 5-Day Pause

Iran launched multiple waves of ballistic missiles at Israel overnight and into the morning, injuring several people and damaging buildings in central Israel, even as President Trump announced a five-day pause in planned US strikes on Iranian energy facilities to allow for talks aimed at ending the conflict.

In the most significant impact, a missile carrying an estimated 100 kilograms of explosives struck a street in Tel Aviv, causing heavy damage to at least three buildings and nearby vehicles. Initial reports said six people were lightly wounded at multiple sites, but Magen David Adom later revised the figure to four, all in mild condition.

A Home Front Command official said the warhead caused substantial structural damage but no serious injuries, noting that many residents had taken shelter in protected spaces.

The continued attacks followed President Trump’s announcement on Monday that the United States had held “very good and productive conversations” with Iran over the previous two days and would postpone “any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure” during a five-day period.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the discussions as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive,” adding that the pause is conditional and “subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

Despite the announcement, additional Iranian missiles targeted central, southern, and northern Israel. Sirens sounded repeatedly in Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Rishon Lezion, and Netanya, as well as in Dimona and communities across the Negev, Galilee, and Golan Heights.

In several cases, projectiles were intercepted or landed in open areas, including near Beersheba and in northern regions near the Lebanon border, without causing casualties. Missile fragments also fell in Rosh Ha’ayin, east of Tel Aviv, causing damage but no injuries, while debris from an earlier barrage landed near a Palestinian village in the West Bank.

The IDF said at least seven ballistic missile attacks were recorded since midnight.

President Trump’s announcement marked a shift from his earlier ultimatum, in which he gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and warned the US would “obliterate” Iranian power plants if the demand was not met.

Multiple Iranian news agencies said there had been no talks between Tehran and the US. Following the ultimatum, Tehran warned it would “irreversibly destroy” critical infrastructure across the Middle East, including water systems, if the United States carried out the threatened strikes.

In a video released later on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with President Trump earlier in the day and indicated the US president sees a potential opportunity to translate recent military gains into a negotiated outcome.

He said President Trump “believes that there is a chance to leverage the massive achievements of the IDF and the US military in order to achieve the goals of the war through an agreement — an agreement that protects our vital interests.”