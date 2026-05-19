Iran Demands Reparations, Lebanon Ceasefire; Nuclear Issue Still Major Obstacle to Agreement 

Iran has proposed terms for ending the conflict that include a rapid withdrawal of US forces from the region, reparations, an end to the war in Lebanon, and the lifting of sanctions, according to Iranian media reports and statements by senior officials.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran was also demanding the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to what he described as a US marine blockade on the country, according to the IRNA news agency.

According to a report by Walla, disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program remain the primary obstacle in the latest version of Tehran’s proposal. The report said Israeli and American interests were not aligned with Iranian demands and cited an assessment that Iran was attempting to gain time through the negotiations.

Walla also reported that coordination had taken place with additional Middle Eastern countries in the event that President Trump decides to authorize renewed strikes against Iran.

Reuters reported that the latest Iranian proposal closely resembled a previous offer rejected by President Trump last week.

In a post on Truth Social Monday, he said that the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates had urged him to halt plans for renewed attacks on Iran while negotiations continued.

“This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!” President Trump wrote.

Before announcing on Monday that planned military action had been suspended, President Trump had been preparing for what was described as a major operation against Iran. He later said he chose to delay the move in order to allow an opportunity for a diplomatic agreement preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Iranian military officials warned of additional escalation if Iran comes under renewed attack.

Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said Iran would respond by expanding the conflict.

“If the enemy acts foolishly and once again falls into the trap of the Zionists and carries out another act of aggression against our dear Iran, we will open new fronts against them using new methods and capabilities,” he said.