"The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry."
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Iran Denies Attacking Israeli Cargo Ship, Calls it ‘False Flag’
This picture taken on Feb. 28, 2021 shows a view of the Israeli-owned Bahamian-flagged MV Helios Ray cargo ship docked in Dubai's Mina Rashid (Port Rashid) cruise terminal. (Giuseppe Cacace / AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
cargo ship
Gulf of Oman
Israel

Iran Denies Attacking Israeli Cargo Ship, Calls it ‘False Flag’

The Media Line Staff
03/10/2021

Iran has denied that it attacked an Israeli owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday circulated a letter that said Israel is “playing the victim to distract attention away from all its destabilizing acts and malign practices across the region.” The letter also called the February 26 incident that blew holes in the hull of the MV Helios Ray a “complicated false flag operation.”

A video released Sunday by Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen news network, featuring video recorded by Iranian drones, show that the holes were created from inside the ship. The holes “were not created by an external attack, but some individuals inside the ship created the holes in order to indicate that the ship was attacked,” the news network reported.

It was not the first time that the ship had entered the Persian Gulf, the report also noted. It also quoted an Iranian official as saying it would be illogical to attack an Israeli ship in the run-up to Israel’s national elections.

Amb. Majid Takht Ravanchi said in the letter to the UN Security Council Tuesday that Israel must be held accountable for all of its “crimes, brutalities and threats… in particular its occupation of Palestine and parts of other countries, as well as its persistent military adventurism in such a volatile region as the Middle East.”

Did you know we're celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
