Iran Executes 2 More Men Over Protest-related ‘Violence’

The Iranian regime on Saturday executed two men it said had been involved in deadly violence while taking part in nationwide protests that erupted following that death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in September of last year.

Quoting Iranian state media, CNN said Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini were hanged Saturday morning for killing a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ paramilitary force Basij in November.

According to Al Jazeera, Karami admitted during the trial that he hit Seyed Ruhollah Ajamian with a rock, while Hosseini said he had stabbed him repeatedly with a knife.

The execution of the two men comes after the regime hanged two other protesters in December for “waging war against God.”