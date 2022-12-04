Donate
Iran Executes 4 People for ‘Israel Spy Ties’
A demonstrator wears a hangman's noose as he protests against executions in Iran at a gathering to demand regime change in Iran on July 17, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
12/04/2022

Iran on Sunday executed four people accused of working with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Three other people were sentenced to lengthy terms in prison, Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA reported.

“This morning, the sentences of four main members of the gang of mobsters related to the Zionist intelligence service were executed,” the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

It was unclear how the four had been executed.

IRNA said that the alleged members of the spy ring had received funds from Mossad as cryptocurrency, and had been engaged in theft, destruction of public and private property, and kidnapping.

