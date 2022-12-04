Iran Executes 4 People for ‘Israel Spy Ties’

Iran on Sunday executed four people accused of working with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Three other people were sentenced to lengthy terms in prison, Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA reported.

“This morning, the sentences of four main members of the gang of mobsters related to the Zionist intelligence service were executed,” the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

It was unclear how the four had been executed.

IRNA said that the alleged members of the spy ring had received funds from Mossad as cryptocurrency, and had been engaged in theft, destruction of public and private property, and kidnapping.