Iran Executes Third Man Accused of Spying for US

Iran on Monday executed a man it says provided information on a senior Iranian general killed in a US drone strike, according to the official IRIB news agency. It accused Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd of spying on behalf of both the United States and Israel. Because he was arrested in 2018, the material he allegedly provided was not tied to the January 3, 2020, drone attack that killed Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani and eight others, including the head of a pro-Iran Iraqi Shi’ite militia. Last week, Iran said that during the previous week it put to death Reza Asgari, another man accused of spying for the CIA. He was hanged, the country’s preferred method of execution. Asgari was charged with selling information on missile technology gathered while working for the Iranian Defense Ministry. In June, it executed Jalal Hajizavar, another Defense Ministry employee accused of committing espionage on behalf of the US. On Sunday, the attorney for one of three people sentenced to death in connection with violent anti-government protests that rocked the country last fall confirmed that those executions had been put on hold. This follows demonstrations against the death sentences, as well as a Twitter campaign using the Farsi hashtag for “Don’t execute” that saw millions of tweets last week.