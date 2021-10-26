Iran Expands Nuclear Enrichment Further at Natanz Plant

Iran is enriching uranium at well over the 20% purity to which it had increased production in recent months, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Enrichment at the Natanz plant is now up to 60%, according to the IAEA report seen by Reuters on Monday. Under the nuclear deal Iran signed with the world powers, Iran is not permitted to enrich uranium above 3.67%. The threshold needed to create a nuclear weapon is 90%.

Iran told the UN nuclear watchdog that it will not collect the final product, but the work on the uranium will allow Iran’s nuclear scientists to refine their knowledge of the enrichment process leaving it poised and ready to go when it decides to enrich weapons-grade uranium.

Iran halted several months of negotiations on re-upping its nuclear deal with the world powers, which opened in Vienna in April, and would have seen the United States rejoin the agreement it left in 2018, ahead of August’s poll which saw the election of Raisi. Since Raisi was sworn in, Iranian officials have said they are serious about resuming negotiations to reinstate the nuclear agreement with the world powers though they have not specified when this would occur.