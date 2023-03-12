Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Finalizes Deal To Buy Russian Fighter Planes
A photo of the Russia Sukhoi Su-35 advanced fighter jet taken in the Moscow Oblsat in Russia in 2011. (Pavel Vanka/Flicker)
News Updates
Iran
Su-35 Fighter Jets
Russia
Russia-Ukraine

Iran Finalizes Deal To Buy Russian Fighter Planes

The Media Line Staff
03/12/2023

Iran has reached a deal to purchase advanced Su-35 fighter planes from Russia, according to Iranian state media. Russia has not confirmed the purchase. The purchase comes as Russia uses Iranian-made drones in its war against neighboring Ukraine. Iran has acknowledged sending the drones to Russia, but says they were sent before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Details of the purchase have not been made public.

Iranian broadcaster IRIB reported over the weekend that Tehran finalized a contract for the fighter planes, citing Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.