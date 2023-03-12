Iran Finalizes Deal To Buy Russian Fighter Planes

Iran has reached a deal to purchase advanced Su-35 fighter planes from Russia, according to Iranian state media. Russia has not confirmed the purchase. The purchase comes as Russia uses Iranian-made drones in its war against neighboring Ukraine. Iran has acknowledged sending the drones to Russia, but says they were sent before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Details of the purchase have not been made public.

Iranian broadcaster IRIB reported over the weekend that Tehran finalized a contract for the fighter planes, citing Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York.