Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles at US Base in Kuwait; US Strikes Near Bandar Abbas 

Iran launched explosive drones and ballistic missiles at US and Gulf sites, including military installations in Kuwait, in a wider volley as intense US bombings pounded Iranian coastal cities and maritime assets.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired multiple drones and ballistic missiles targeting US facilities, including a radar site, an ammunition depot and a Patriot air defense system. Tehran launched three ballistic missiles at an American base in the port area of Kuwait.

Kuwaiti air defense forces intercepted the incoming aerial threats. Falling shrapnel injured one worker on a Kuwait Oil Company drilling platform and caused minor material damage to three northern border posts. No fatalities were reported at military bases in Kuwait.

Similar Iranian retaliation launches were reported in Bahrain, Jordan, Oman and Qatar.

Following the attack on the Kuwait base, a series of explosions was reported around the strategic port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran and near Qeshm Island.

Ali Khadrian, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, also addressed the regional situation, saying Iran intended to manage the Strait of Hormuz independently of cooperation with other countries.

“Iran will manage the Strait of Hormuz, with or without Oman,” Khadrian said.

The US military said in an official statement that American forces deployed in the region were prepared and ready to act to maintain international freedom of navigation.

The military described Iran’s conduct as “unprovoked aggression” and said the Strait of Hormuz is not under Iranian sovereignty or control.