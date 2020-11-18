Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Iran FM: We’ll Observe Nuke Deal upon Halt to Sanctions
Mohammad Javad Zarif (Carlos Barria/AFP/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
11/18/2020

Iran will honor its commitments to the nuclear deal it signed with world powers once the United States removes economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says. US President-elect Joe Biden stated during the recent election campaign that he would rejoin the 2015 accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which President Donald Trump pulled the US in 2018, calling it too lax. The deal provided a roll-back of economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for limiting its nuclear stockpile. “If the US seeks to join the JCPOA again, we are ready to negotiate the terms and conditions of Washington’s membership in the deal,” Zarif told the state-run Iran Daily news website on Tuesday. Biden was vice president in the Obama administration when it agreed to the nuclear deal. Zarif also noted in the interview that US sanctions should be lifted under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which recognizes the JCPOA and calls for an end to such penalties against Iran.

