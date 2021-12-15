This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Iran Gives IAEA Permission to Reinstall Cameras at Nuclear Site
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi. (Courtesy)
News Updates

Iran Gives IAEA Permission to Reinstall Cameras at Nuclear Site

The Media Line Staff
12/15/2021

The United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Wednesday that is has been given permission by Iran to enter the Karaj nuclear facility, which manufactures centrifuge parts, in order to replace surveillance cameras that were damaged in a sabotage attack in June that Tehran blames on Israel. Iran has refused to allow the IAEA access to the facility in order to place new cameras there, claiming in part that the cameras had been used to facilitate the attack.

The announcement by the IAEA came hours after Iranian state news outlets reported that Iran would allow IAEA officials in to replace the cameras. Even so, the footage from the cameras will remain in the hands of Iran, which has said it will not release the recordings until the United States lifts its sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The cameras will be installed before the end of the calendar year, according to the IAEA.

“The agreement with Iran on replacing surveillance cameras at the Karaj facility is an important development for the IAEA’s verification and monitoring activities in Iran. It will enable us to resume necessary continuity of knowledge at this facility,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reportedly said on Wednesday that Iran had “reached a good agreement” with the IAEA.

