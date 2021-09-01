Iran Has Not Requested Lebanon’s Permission to Import Oil

Iran has not requested permission to bring fuel in to Lebanon, according to its caretaker government.

The Iran-backed Lebanese faction Hizbullah announced last month that it would import Iranian oil in order to help ease the shortage of fuel in Lebanon and Iran later announced that at least one tanker was on its way.

But Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister, Raymond Ghajar, told Reuters that his ministry has not received a request from either Hizbullah or Iran to import the oil.

It is unknown where the Iranian tanker will dock and whether the oil will be sent in to Lebanon through a third country.