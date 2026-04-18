Iran Hesitates on US Talks; Pakistan Maintains Mediation Efforts

Despite Pakistan’s sustained diplomatic efforts, regional tensions seem to be escalating once again.

Iran’s move to shut the Strait of Hormuz again signals that, despite ongoing ceasefire arrangements and negotiations, the situation remains fragile and uncertain.

Pakistan’s Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, returned home on Saturday after completing separate visits aimed at ending the Iran conflict. However, a fresh strain in tensions between Iran and the United States is now apparent.

In light of diplomatic efforts by Pakistan, positive signals from Iran, followed by recent remarks from US President Donald Trump, had suggested that the United States and Iran would once again sit down for talks in Islamabad by Monday.

However, the situation suddenly took a tense turn on Saturday afternoon when statements began emerging from Iran indicating that it is not yet ready to participate in the Islamabad negotiations.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh denied the timing and date of the next US-Iran talks.

According to Iranian state-run Press TV, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Antalya, southern Turkey, on Saturday, Khatibzadeh described US claims regarding the timing of the next round of talks as “contradictory and vague.”

He reiterated Iran’s firm commitment to diplomacy, even under the ongoing sensitive situation, and urged the US to abandon its “maximalist approach” and respect international regulations in order to ensure “result-oriented diplomacy.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Saturday that it is reviewing “new proposals” received from the United States through Pakistani intermediaries, while making it clear that there will be no easing or compromise in the negotiation process.

According to Iranian state media, the statement issued by the highest security body noted that these proposals were conveyed during the presence of Pakistan’s Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in Tehran.

Iran stressed that its negotiating team “will make no concessions, will not step back, and will not show weakness, but will firmly defend the interests of the Iranian nation.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Saturday against what he described as repeated shifts in its stance over the Strait of Hormuz, saying Washington would not be “blackmailed” on the issue.

Speaking during a White House event, President Trump said: “We are talking to them (Iran). They wanted to close the Strait again, as they have done for years, but they cannot blackmail us.”

President Trump said that “very good talks” are ongoing with Iran.

However, the Iranian Tasnim News Agency, citing sources, reported on Saturday that “Iran has so far not agreed on the next round of talks with the United States due to President Trump’s announcement regarding a naval blockade of Iran, as well as Washington’s “excessive demands in the negotiations, which have continued in the recent exchange of messages.”

Pakistan is positioning itself as a key mediator between Washington and Tehran.

Critics argue that the complexity of regional dynamics and competing global interests have grown to such an extent that mediation by any single country may not be sufficient to fully ease the tensions.

Nevertheless, a statement from the Pakistani military reaffirmed its commitment to continue making all-out efforts to help achieve peace between Iran and the United States.

Pakistan has not yet issued any official response to the new developments that have rapidly changed the situation. However, Islamabad’s quiet diplomacy remains fully active, while comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the expected arrival of foreign delegates for the talks.