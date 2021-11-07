Iran High Court Sentences Men to Death For Adultery

Iran’s supreme court sentenced two men to death for adultery. Adultery is a capital crime in Iran. The death sentence reported on Saturday was upheld by the Islamic Republic’s high court after one of the men’s father-in-law denied him clemency. If a victim’s family forgives the accused perpetrator, the court can pardon him or hand down a jail sentence instead of execution.

The man’s wife, who initially brought the evidence of the gay affair to police, asked the courts to spare the men the death penalty, AFP reported citing the reformist newspaper, the Shargh daily.