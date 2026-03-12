Iran Hits Oman Port Days After Sultan Congratulates New Supreme Leader

Days after the sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, congratulated the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran bombed fuel tanks at the Omani port of Salalah.

Authorities announced Wednesday that fuel tanks at the port of Salalah were targeted by Iranian drones, resulting in a fire, according to the Oman News Agency.

A security source told the official Oman News Agency that “several drones were shot down, and others struck the fuel tanks at the port of Salalah, without any casualties. The relevant authorities are exerting all efforts to monitor and counter these brutal attacks in order to preserve the security of the nation, its citizens and residents.”

This comes two days after bin Tariq, sent a congratulatory message to the new Iranian supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on the occasion of his appointment. This move provoked public outrage in the Gulf region, as all Gulf states have been subjected to ballistic missile and drone attacks by Iran.

Immediately after the attack on the port of Salalah, the Oman News Agency reported bin Tariq, received a phone call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to the agency, “During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them were reviewed, in addition to discussing the latest developments and current situation, as well as efforts to deescalate tensions. His Majesty the sultan affirmed the Sultanate of Oman’s neutral stance and its dissatisfaction and condemnation of the ongoing attacks targeting its territory, emphasizing that it will take all necessary measures to maintain its security and stability.”

Social media circulated videos showing large fires in fuel tanks at the port of Salalah.

The Sultanate of Oman had offered to serve as an alternative port, receiving shipments and containers and transporting them overland to the rest of the Gulf states, given the continued instability of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The port of Salalah was one of the ports proposed as a temporary alternative.