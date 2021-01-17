Iran Holds Long-Range Missile Test, 4th Major Exercise in 2 Weeks

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps held its fourth major military exercise in the last two weeks. On Saturday it tested long-range missiles and drones on both land and sea.

The test comes on the heels of a Friday test of next-generation land missiles and suicide drones and a maritime drill on Thursday which brought the Iranian military into close contact with an American submarine. Iran’s army also in recent days conducted a drill for domestically produced drones.

Earlier this month, the Revolutionary Guards revealed an underground missile base located on the Gulf coast and said that they had build several of them.

Iran has missile capability of up to 2,000 kilometers, or 1,250 miles, with which it can reach Israel and US military bases in the area, according to The Associated Press.