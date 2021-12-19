This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Identifies 1st Case of Omicron Variant of COVID-19
News Updates
coronavirus
Iran
omicron variant

Iran Identifies 1st Case of Omicron Variant of COVID-19

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2021

Iran has identified its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The health ministry confirmed the case of the variant on Sunday to state TV. The infection was discovered in a middle-aged Iranian man who had recently travelled back from the United Arab Emirates. There are two other cases believed to be the variant that are currently being monitored.

More than 60% of eligible Iranian citizens, or about 50 million people, are vaccinated with two doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus, and most currently are eligible for a third shot, which already have been received by 3.5 million people. Still, Iran has had more than 6.1 million COVID-19 cases, including over 131,000 deaths.

Iran uses China’s Sinopharm vaccine as well as Russia’s Sputnik V and the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.