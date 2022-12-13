Iran Imposes Sanctions on UK, EU Officials, Institutions for ‘Supporting Terrorism’

Iran imposed new sanctions on several individuals and institutions from the EU and UK, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday in a tit-for-tat move following the imposition of British and European sanctions on Iranian officials over alleged human rights violations. Sanctions against the Iranian government were stepped up in response to Tehran’s violent suppression of protests following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the morality police for improperly wearing her hijab. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it was applying sanctions on the European and British officials due to their “intentional support of terrorism and terrorist groups” and “inciting terrorism, violence and hatemongering” against Iran. The targeted individuals will not be permitted to obtain visas to enter Iran and any bank accounts or other assets they have in the Islamic Republic will be frozen. On Saturday, the Foreign Ministry summoned British Ambassador Simon Shercliff over British sanctions and the “meddlesome” remarks British officials had made regarding Iran’s “internal affairs.”