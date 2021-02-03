This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Iran Installs More Advanced Centrifuges at Main Nuclear Sites, Further Breaching Deal
Anti-aircraft guns guarding Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran, June 22, 2006 (Hamed Saber/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal
advanced centrifuges
IAEA

Iran Installs More Advanced Centrifuges at Main Nuclear Sites, Further Breaching Deal

The Media Line Staff
02/03/2021

In a further breach of its nuclear agreement with the world powers, Iran has installed new and more advanced centrifuges at its two main nuclear sites, allowing it to enrich four times more uranium.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the installation of the cascade of centrifuges at the Natanz and Fordow nuclear sites on Jan. 30 in a report, Reuters reported Tuesday. Iran has indicated that it will install three such cascades, or clusters, of the advanced centrifuges.

Iran began breaching the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2019, months after the United States under President Donald Trump left the deal and reimposed tough economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic. President Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the agreement if Iran returns to compliance.

