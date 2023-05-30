Iran, Iraq Reinforce Border Security Accord

Iran and Iraq emphasized the importance of enforcing the border security agreement they signed in March, aiming to solidify regional stability, Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Monday. The discussion occurred during a meeting between Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s national security adviser, in Tehran.

Ahmadian highlighted the agreement as a roadmap for enduring security along the shared 994-mile border and a precursor to expanding bilateral cooperation in other areas. He expressed his hope that the Iraqi government would curtail the activities of anti-Iranian groups within the country, aligning with the bilateral security accord.

Al-Araji reaffirmed Iraq’s dedication to the border security pact with Iran, noting that the stability and advancement of both nations would not only enhance their security but also promote regional peace and progress. Al-Araji expressed the Iraqi government’s resolve to continue its strong relations, collaboration, and interaction with Iran across all sectors.