Iran is Installing 1,000 New Centrifuges to Enrich Uranium to 20%
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Iran
Centrifuges
uranium enrichment
JCPOA
Iran Nuclear Deal

Iran is Installing 1,000 New Centrifuges to Enrich Uranium to 20%

The Media Line Staff
01/06/2021

Iran is installing 1,000 additional centrifuges to enrich uranium, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Tuesday.

Ali Akbar Salehi said the new centrifuges will allow Iran to enrich up to 9 kg of 20% uranium per month, the Mehr News agency reported. A spokesman for the organization on Tuesday said that the Islamic Republic is capable of enriching uranium to between 40% and 60%, according to Mehr.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tuesday that the enriched uranium is for the use of a research reactor, and that it has “fully informed” the International Atomic Energy Organization of the new level of enrichment, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. He also said that the 20% enrichment is in compliance with article 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the nuclear deal struck between Iran and the world powers in 2015. The world powers consider the higher enrichment levels a violation of the deal.

Nuclear grade uranium is enriched to 90%

“Our measures are fully reversible upon FULL compliance by ALL” parties to the nuclear deal, tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The US left the deal in 2018. US President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the JCPOA.

