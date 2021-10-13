Iran Launches 2-Day Air Defense Military Exercise

A two-day and large-scale air defense military exercise launched on Tuesday in Iran. The drill is a joint military exercise with Iran’s army and the Islamic Revolutionary guard.

The exercise includes the use of manned and unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles launched against ground targets as a test of the Islamic Republic’s air defense systems. The systems being used in the drill reportedly are domestically produced technology. The exercise began a day after Iran introduced the short-range air defense missile system called Majid.

The exercise follows drills held by the Iranian army and the IRGC in the southwestern areas of the country bordering Azerbaijan, in response to a drill in Azerbaijan conducted with Turkish and Pakistani troops. In addition, Iran accused Azerbaijan of hosting an Israeli presence in the country and particularly on its over 400-mile-long shared border with Iran.