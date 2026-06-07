Iran Launches Missiles at Israel After Warning of ‘Painful’ Retaliation for Beirut Strikes

Iran fired missile barrages toward northern Israel on Sunday night, prompting interception efforts by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command to impose nationwide restrictions after Tehran had threatened retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district.

The IDF said in a post on X that missiles had been launched from Iran and that air defense systems were working to intercept the threat. Two missiles were shot down, according to the military. Home Front Command sent alerts to mobile phones in affected areas and instructed residents to enter protected spaces when warnings were received.

This is the first attack against Israel launched by Iran since the ceasefire began on April 8th.

Earlier in the day, Iranian officials warned that Israel would face consequences following strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s foreign policy and national security committee, described the anticipated response as decisive. In a post on X, he wrote: “We will give a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime’s attack on the suburbs … Watch the sky of the occupied territories tonight.”

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s parliament and the country’s top negotiator, said US bases and assets in the region had become “legitimate targets” following the Israeli operation.

Addressing ongoing negotiations, Ghalibaf wrote on X: “They are neither committed to a ceasefire nor believe in dialogue, and through the naval blockade and violation of agreements regarding Lebanon they showed that they only understand the language of power.”

Channel 12 News reported that Israeli defense officials had increased readiness levels after intelligence assessments indicated Iran had previously warned it would respond directly if Israel struck Hezbollah’s stronghold in southern Beirut. According to the report, Tehran conveyed several days ago that attacks in Dahiyeh would trigger a missile response.

The Israeli military said it carried out strikes Sunday against Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut’s southern suburbs after the group fired toward northern Israel.

Separately, Haim Bibas, chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, announced that all local authorities would move to limited operations beginning at 10 p.m. under updated Home Front Command directives. Educational activities were canceled, outdoor gatherings were capped at 200 people, and indoor gatherings were limited to 500 people where access to a standard protected shelter is available.