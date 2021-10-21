Americans need to understand the Middle East
Iran Launches Country-wide Air Force Drill
An Iranian air defense system ready to operate during a military drill in central Iran in 2019. (Mehr News Agency via Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iran
military drill
air force

Iran Launches Country-wide Air Force Drill

The Media Line Staff
10/21/2021

Iran launched a country-wide air force drill on Thursday, involving bombers, fighter planes and surveillance drones, as well as weapons such as laser-guided missiles. A report on state television said that all of Iran’s military air bases – reported to be 12 – are participating in the exercise.

The drill comes a week after Iran’s annual air defense drill with the participation of the army and the Revolutionary Guard Corp. It also is being held as tension increases over Iran’s nuclear program, which has been making great strides toward producing a nuclear weapon as talks over a reboot of the nuclear agreement it signed in 2015 with the world powers remain stalled following the election of a hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi.

