Iran Launches Reported Strikes on US Military Targets After Hormuz Clash

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Saturday that it had launched strikes against US military targets in the Middle East, including reported drone attacks on Naval Support Activity Bahrain, after US forces carried out retaliatory strikes on Iranian military sites following an attack on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest exchange followed Friday’s US airstrikes on Iranian coastal radar and missile positions. US Central Command launched the strikes after President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating a newly brokered ceasefire by targeting a Singapore-flagged merchant vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, President Trump wrote, “The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz.”

According to US officials, the vessel was struck while operating near Oman’s coastline after Iran’s paramilitary navy warned commercial ships not to use sea lanes through the strategic waterway unless authorized by Tehran. The attack damaged the ship’s bridge, although the vessel continued its voyage.

President Trump later wrote, “Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

On Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry and the Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted “US-linked targets” in retaliation for the American strikes. The IRGC announced attacks on US military positions, including Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

A US official told CNN that the military “detected a couple drones” after Iran announced it had launched attacks against American military targets in the Middle East. The official said the drones did not reach their intended targets.

Bahrain’s government condemned the reported Iranian drone attacks as a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The latest military exchange followed heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. During the weekend, Iran closed the strategic waterway after demanding an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon. On Friday, a commercial tanker was also struck by what was described as an “unidentified projectile” while transiting the strait.

The confrontation marked the latest challenge to the ceasefire framework announced by President Trump and came as tensions continued around one of the world’s most strategically important maritime shipping routes.