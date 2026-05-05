Iran Launches Second Strike on UAE, President Trump Gives No Clear Answer on Ceasefire Violation

President Donald Trump declined to say whether a ceasefire had been violated Tuesday after a second attack in as many days targeted the United Arab Emirates, as tensions rose following launches from Iran involving missiles and drones.

The UAE’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses engaged ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. It reported that many of the incoming threats were intercepted but described the back-to-back attacks as a “direct threat” to national security.

Asked in the Oval Office whether the actions constituted a breach of the ceasefire, Trump did not provide a clear answer. “You’ll find out because I’ll let you know when they do,” Trump tells a reporter in the Oval Office. “They know what not to do.” He added, “They should do the smart thing because we don’t want to go in and kill people.”

According to a report by N12, Trump was close on Friday to approving a renewed round of strikes but reversed course after Iran submitted an updated proposal aimed at ending the war. The report said he later rejected that proposal.

US officials say Trump is facing pressure from advisers outside the White House to resume military action, though they emphasized that he currently prefers to continue pursuing negotiations. At the same time, officials warned that if talks remain deadlocked in the coming days, Trump is prepared to authorize a short and powerful campaign designed to break the impasse.

Separately, PressTV reported that Iran has implemented what it described as “a new mechanism to assert sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.” The report said vessels planning to transit the strait must receive notification of regulations by email and obtain permits before crossing.

“We warn all vessels planning to transit the Strait of Hormuz that the only safe passage is the corridor previously announced by Iran. Any diversion of ships to other routes is dangerous and will result in a firm response from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards navy,” it says in a statement carried by state television.

At an air force commander handover ceremony, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said Tuesday: “We are closely monitoring the events in the Persian Gulf; we are prepared to respond with force against any attempt to harm Israel.”

CNN, citing an Israeli official, reported that Israel is preparing in coordination with the United States for a possible new round of strikes in Iran. The official said plans, most of which were ready before the early April ceasefire, would focus on energy infrastructure and targeted assassinations of senior Iranian officials. The official added: “The intention will be to carry out a short campaign aimed at pressuring Iran into further concessions in negotiations.”