Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Launches Two 800-Ton Landing Craft Vessels in Southern Port
The two landing craft vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Screenshot: Twitter/IrnaEnglish)
News Updates
Iran
ships

Iran Launches Two 800-Ton Landing Craft Vessels in Southern Port

The Media Line Staff
03/19/2023

Iran on Saturday launched two identical 800-ton landing craft vessels in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. The vessels were unveiled by Esmaeil Makkizadeh, the deputy for maritime affairs of the southern Iranian Hormuzgan Province Port and Maritime Authority.

Makkizadeh said the vessels have a length of 53 meters, a width of 14.5 meters, and a draft of 2.25 meters. Additionally, each vessel is equipped with two 830-horsepower engines and has the ability to navigate at a speed of 10 knots.

Private companies in Bandar Abbas are also constructing four other landing craft ships of varying sizes, Makkizadeh added.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.