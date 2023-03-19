Iran Launches Two 800-Ton Landing Craft Vessels in Southern Port

Iran on Saturday launched two identical 800-ton landing craft vessels in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. The vessels were unveiled by Esmaeil Makkizadeh, the deputy for maritime affairs of the southern Iranian Hormuzgan Province Port and Maritime Authority.

Makkizadeh said the vessels have a length of 53 meters, a width of 14.5 meters, and a draft of 2.25 meters. Additionally, each vessel is equipped with two 830-horsepower engines and has the ability to navigate at a speed of 10 knots.

Private companies in Bandar Abbas are also constructing four other landing craft ships of varying sizes, Makkizadeh added.