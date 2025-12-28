Iran, Lebanon, Postwar Gaza on the Agenda as Netanyahu and President Trump Prepare for Mar-a-Lago Talks 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads to the United States this week for talks with President Donald Trump, with Iran, Gaza , and Lebanon all weighing heavily on the agenda.

According to Israeli officials, Netanyahu is expected to raise concerns over Iran’s military recovery following last June’s 12-day air war, during which Israeli strikes destroyed more than half of Iran’s missile-launching capacity.

While Tehran is believed to be working quickly to reassemble its ballistic missile stockpile, rebuilding launch infrastructure has emerged as a major obstacle. Israeli officials view that bottleneck as a critical window, even as Israel replenishes its own missile-defense systems and continues covert efforts aimed at weakening Iran’s clerical regime.

Iran, however, is only one part of the discussion. Hezbollah’s posture in Lebanon remains another flashpoint. Israel has pushed the terror organization away from its northern border and sharply degraded its rocket capabilities. Despite that, Hezbollah has continued its refusal to disarm, prompting increasingly frequent Israeli strikes. Efforts by the Lebanese army to fully disarm Hezbollah have so far fallen short, although Lebanon’s government has expressed the intention to carry out this goal.

President Trump has signaled interest in some form of normalization between Israel and Lebanon, but US officials acknowledge such a step would require Hezbollah to disarm or face significant consequences.

The meetings in Florida also come as the White House prepares to advance a postwar Gaza framework. According to US officials, as reported by Axios, President Trump plans to unveil major initiatives in early January, including a Palestinian technocratic government and an International Stabilization Force. Progress, however, depends largely on Netanyahu’s buy-in.

White House officials told Axios they are frustrated, accusing Netanyahu of slowing the peace process and risking a renewed war with Hamas. President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner have been coordinating with Egypt, Qatar and Turkey on a phased plan that includes Hamas relinquishing weapons and Israeli forces pulling back. Netanyahu has voiced doubts about those proposals, particularly the feasibility of demilitarization.

Behind the scenes, tensions have mounted over ceasefire compliance, humanitarian access, and Gaza governance. US officials say President Trump is expected to press Netanyahu on avoiding civilian casualties, maintaining the ceasefire and allowing a vetted Palestinian administration to assume daily control in Gaza.

Without Netanyahu’s approval, US officials warn that the broader regional plan cannot move forward. At the same time, they argue that continued conflict risks undermining Israel’s diplomatic standing and delaying wider normalization efforts the administration sees as achievable if the war winds down.