Iran-Linked Group Claims Arson Attack on Jewish Emergency Vehicles in North London

An Iran-linked group claimed responsibility Monday for an overnight arson attack in north London that destroyed emergency vehicles belonging to a Jewish community organization Hatzalah, drawing renewed concern over rising antisemitism in the UK.

Four ambulances were set on fire near a synagogue in Golders Green, according to reports. The SITE Intelligence Group said an Iran-aligned militant network calling itself the Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand claimed responsibility for the attack, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The London Fire Brigade said it dispatched six fire engines and about 40 firefighters to the scene. Several cylinders inside the vehicles exploded during the blaze, shattering windows in a nearby apartment building. Officials said no injuries were reported.

Hatzalah is a Jewish volunteer emergency medical service that provides rapid response and pre-hospital care within local communities.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as deeply shocking. “My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news,” he said on X. “Antisemitism has no place in our society.”

Israel’s embassy in London also condemned the attack, linking it to broader concerns about anti-Jewish hostility. “Enough is enough,” the embassy said on X. “There must be a thorough investigation and decisive action to put an end to this climate of intimidation before it spirals further. Silence and inaction are no longer an option.”

The incident comes amid ongoing scrutiny of antisemitism in the UK. A review commissioned last July by the Board of Deputies of British Jews found systemic shortcomings in addressing anti-Jewish discrimination across sectors including the National Health Service, education, the arts, and policing. The findings were based on evidence collected from multiple institutions.

Co-author Lord John Mann said Jewish individuals who contributed to the review described “shocking experiences.” He said there had been an “onslaught of antisemitism” since the October 7 attack, with many reporting they were blamed for events in the Middle East and excluded in workplace settings because of their Jewish identity.