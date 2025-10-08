Iran-Linked Group Claims Killing of Pakistani Journalist Who Visited Israel 

A Pakistan-based terrorist group linked to Iran has claimed responsibility for the killing of journalist Imtiaz Mir, who had recently traveled to Israel.

Mir was shot last week by two unidentified gunmen on motorcycles near his home in Karachi. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died several days later. Intelligence sources said that Lashkar-e-Tharallah, an Iran-backed group, later claimed the attack through encrypted online channels, citing Mir’s Israel visit as the reason for the assassination.

This marks the group’s first known operation inside Pakistan. The organization’s name, which translates as “Army of the Avenger of God,” draws from terminology used in Shia Islamic tradition. Security officials say the group is of Iranian origin and operates with Tehran-aligned ideology.

Mir’s visit to Israel in 2023 had drawn controversy. He traveled as part of a Pakistani delegation, appeared in Israeli media interviews, and filmed a report from Al-Aqsa Mosque for the channel he then represented.

His death has renewed fears about the deteriorating safety of journalists in Pakistan, where reporters face mounting threats from terrorist groups, political forces, and foreign-linked organizations. Analysts say the killing also reflects how regional geopolitics increasingly endanger members of the press who cross ideological or political boundaries.

At the same time, Mir’s murder has revived public debate about freedom of expression and the risks confronting journalists who challenge prevailing narratives or engage with countries deemed hostile by extremist factions.