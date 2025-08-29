Iran Moves To Quit Nuclear Treaty After E3 Reimposes Sanctions 

Iran announced steps toward leaving the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) following the decision by three European powers to reimpose sanctions.

The semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that Iranian lawmakers are drafting a plan for withdrawal after the United Kingdom, France, and Germany triggered the so-called snapback mechanism on Thursday, a process to restore United Nations sanctions on Iran in response to its nuclear program.

Iranian legislator Hossein-Ali Haji-Deligani told Tasnim that the draft measure will be ready for lawmakers’ review tomorrow and is expected to pass next week. “These are the consequences of activating the snapback mechanism,” he said, accusing the three countries of being “the source of many problems in the world.” He added that “other measures that are unfortunate for the key countries of the snapback will also be taken.”

The move follows warnings issued in July that Tehran would abandon the NPT if sanctions were reinstated. The European trio, often referred to as the E3, had given Iran until the end of August to reach a nuclear agreement or face renewed sanctions. Their decision to act drew praise from leaders in the United States and Israel, as well as from Jewish organizations.

The NPT, signed by Iran in 1968 and ratified in 1970, is considered the primary international safeguard against the spread of nuclear weapons. Its purpose is to prevent countries from developing nuclear arms, limit access to weapons technology, and promote cooperation on peaceful uses of nuclear energy.