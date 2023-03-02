Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Orders Investigation Into Noxious Fumes Sickening Schoolgirls
News Updates
Iran
education
poison
girls

Iran Orders Investigation Into Noxious Fumes Sickening Schoolgirls

The Media Line Staff
03/02/2023

Iran’s president has ordered an investigation into a series of noxious fume incidents that have sickened hundreds of girls in around 30 schools since November. The situation has prompted officials to suspect that the attacks are targeting women’s education. The affected students have been suffering from headaches, heart palpitations, lethargy, and difficulty moving. Some of them have been hospitalized. The issue was initially dismissed, but officials have now acknowledged the severity of the crisis.

President Ebrahim Raisi has tasked the Interior Ministry to investigate the matter, along with the Health and Intelligence ministries. He also ordered the prompt release of the investigation’s findings to the public.

This incident is unique in Iran as there is no history of religious extremists targeting girls’ education, even during the height of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran has called on the Taliban in Afghanistan to allow women and girls to return to school.

The situation comes at a sensitive time for Iran, which has been facing months of nationwide protests since September, after a young woman died in the custody of the morality police, who arrested her for violating Iran’s Islamic dress code. The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency has acknowledged the scope of the incidents, after initially downplaying them. Iran’s prosecutor-general has ordered an investigation, stating that “there are possibilities of deliberate criminal acts.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.