Iran, Pakistan Sign Contract To Increase Electricity Exchange
The Media Line Staff
03/14/2023

Iran and Pakistan signed a contract on Monday to enhance their electricity exchange, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported. The ceremony, which was held in Tehran, was attended by Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Pakistani Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan.

The contract aims to double the electricity exchange capacity between the two countries through the recently constructed 132-kilovolt transmission lines, from 100 MW to 200 MW in the first phase. The two countries plan to install 70 kilometers of 230-kilovolt electricity transmission lines in Pakistan during the second phase, increasing the electricity exchange capacity to 400 MW.

Iran’s electricity network is presently linked with several neighboring states, enhancing the country’s power network’s sustainability, stated the Iranian energy minister. The cooperation between the two countries will be beneficial for the region, and it will pave the way for increased collaboration in various sectors between the two nations.

Both countries have been expanding their bilateral ties in recent years, with a focus on economic cooperation, including energy and power sectors. This agreement is expected to further strengthen their economic cooperation.

