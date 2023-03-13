Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Pardons 22,000 People Arrested During Recent Protests
Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, then-first deputy chief of Iran's judiciary, June 23, 2021. (MohammadHosein MovahediNejad/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Protests
pardon

Iran Pardons 22,000 People Arrested During Recent Protests

The Media Line Staff
03/13/2023

The Iranian judiciary chief, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, announced on Monday that 22,000 people arrested during the recent protests in the country had been pardoned. The figure may increase, he added, as some of those pardoned had been convicted, while others were still awaiting their trials. The pardon was proposed on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution on February 11.

The total number of inmates being granted pardons stands at 82,000.

Iran has accused the United States and other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in a Tehran hospital on September 16, 2022. Her collapse while in the custody of the Guidance Patrol, the so-called morality police.

Amini had been arrested for violating Iran’s mandatory hijab law and was allegedly beaten by police officers. The protests have since spread throughout the country, with the government responding with internet blackouts, social media restrictions, and force. Hundreds of people have been killed and tens of thousands arrested.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.