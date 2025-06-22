Iran Parliament Backs Strait of Hormuz Closure After US Strikes

Iran’s parliament on Sunday endorsed a proposal to close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping lanes, following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The move was widely viewed as symbolic, with decision-making authority resting not with lawmakers but with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The parliamentary resolution came in direct response to Operation Midnight Hammer, the US-led assault on Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. President Donald Trump called the strikes a “spectacular military success,” declaring that Iran’s enrichment facilities had been “completely and totally obliterated.” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the operation was intended to “neutralize” Iran’s nuclear capabilities and warned that further escalation would bring swift consequences.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage between Iran and Oman, is the primary route for Persian Gulf oil exports. Roughly 30% of global seaborne oil shipments pass through the strait, making it a strategic chokepoint for global energy markets.

Despite the parliamentary vote, most analysts view an actual closure as unlikely. Gregory Brew, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group, told Axios that such a move would be “an effective declaration of war against the Gulf states and the US,” and that Iran was not in a position to risk that kind of escalation.

Vice President JD Vance echoed that view on NBC’s Meet the Press, calling the threat “economically suicidal.” “Their entire economy runs through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “If they want to destroy their own economy and cause disruptions in the world, I think that would be their decision.”

Energy analysts expect Iranian naval harassment may increase in the coming days, but markets are watching closely for signs of direct disruption to oil flows.