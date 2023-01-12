Iran Preparing to Execute British-Iranian for ‘Spying’

Iran is preparing to execute its former deputy defense minister Alireza Akbari, who also has British nationality, after he was found guilty of spying for the United Kingdom.

The family of Akbari, who was arrested in 2019, told the BBC that they had been informed to make a “final visit” to his jail and that he had been relocated to solitary confinement. Akbari denies the charges against him, saying he was drugged and tortured into making a confession.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly denounced the planned execution on Twitter, calling it “a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life.” Britain has also called for his immediate release.

Akbari served as deputy defense minister during the term of former Iranian reformist president Mohammad Khatami.

Iran has executed four people since December, for involvement in what it called violence related to the protests against the regime that began in September 2022.