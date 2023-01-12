It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Preparing to Execute British-Iranian for ‘Spying’
Alireza Akbari (Screenshot)
News Updates
Iran
executions
Britain

Iran Preparing to Execute British-Iranian for ‘Spying’

The Media Line Staff
01/12/2023

Iran is preparing to execute its former deputy defense minister Alireza Akbari, who also has British nationality, after he was found guilty of spying for the United Kingdom.

The family of Akbari, who was arrested in 2019, told the BBC that they had been informed to make a “final visit” to his jail and that he had been relocated to solitary confinement. Akbari denies the charges against him, saying he was drugged and tortured into making a confession.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly denounced the planned execution on Twitter, calling it “a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life.” Britain has also called for his immediate release.

Akbari served as deputy defense minister during the term of former Iranian reformist president Mohammad Khatami.

Iran has executed four people since December, for involvement in what it called violence related to the protests against the regime that began in September 2022.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.