A man is shown on April 5 selling facemasks on a Tehran street. (Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)
Iran Presses IMF for Coronavirus Relief Loan

The Media Line Staff
04/08/2020

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is pressuring the International Monetary Fund to come through with a loan of $5 billion to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “I urge international organizations to fulfil their duties,” Rouhani told members of the cabinet during a televised session on Wednesday. “We are a member of the IMF. There should be no discrimination in giving loans.” Last month, Iran’s central bank applied to the financial body’s Rapid Financing Initiative, which provides loans in times of national emergency. It was not immediately clear what Rouhani meant by “discrimination.” An official at the IMF said earlier that there was ongoing contact with Tehran to learn more about its request. On Sunday, a senior Iranian official blamed the United States for interfering. As of Wednesday, Iran had registered 4,003 deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. The country has seen almost 67,300 confirmed cases.

