Iran Producing More Enriched Uranium Metal, IAEA Reports
enriched uranium
Iran
IAEA

Iran Producing More Enriched Uranium Metal, IAEA Reports

The Media Line Staff
08/17/2021

Iran has continued to produce enriched uranium metal, despite ongoing talks on renewing its nuclear deal with the world powers, according to the United  Nations nuclear watchdog.

Iran has enriched 200 grams of uranium metal up to 20%, up from 3.6 grams six months ago, the  International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna said in a report issued on Tuesday. The amount was confirmed by inspectors on Saturday.  Uranium metal can be used to make the core of a nuclear bomb.

“Producing or acquiring plutonium or uranium metals or their alloys” is prohibited by the 2015 nuclear deal,  known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Tehran has told the IAEA that it will use the enriched uranium metal for a research reactor.

The US under President Donald Trump left the deal between Iran and world powers in 2018. Iran has since consistently been violating its terms.

