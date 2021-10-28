Iran Ready To Restart Nuclear Talks Next Month, Chief Negotiator Says

Iran will be ready to restart nuclear talks with the world powers next month, according to its chief nuclear negotiator. The world powers, including the United States, which was participating indirectly in the negotiations, have not yet confirmed an agreement to renew the talks.

Negotiator Ali Bagheri, who serves as deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Republic, announced Iran’s agreement to resume the talks on Wednesday in a tweet.

Also on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a news conference that “we don’t want to enter the Vienna negotiations from the deadlock point of the Vienna negotiations.”

Iran halted several months of negotiations on re-upping its nuclear deal with the world powers, which opened in Vienna in April, and which would have seen the United States rejoin the agreement it left in 2018, ahead of August’s presidential election, which brought hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi to office.