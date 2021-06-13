Iran Regains UN Vote After Paying Some Dues

Iran regained its right to vote in the United Nations General Assembly after the United States permitted South Korea to unfreeze funds and allow the Islamic Republic to pay the two years’ worth of dues that it owed the body

Iran owed about $65 million to the United Nations, but was able to regain its vote by paying the minimum $16 million on Friday. This allowed the Islamic Republic to vote in the General Assembly on Friday to elect five new members of the UN Security Council

The funds Iran needed to pay its UN dues were frozen as part of US sanctions levied against the country in 2018 when the US left the Iran nuclear agreement.