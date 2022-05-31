Iran Rejects IAEA Reports on Enriched Uranium, Undeclared Nuclear Sites

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s most recent report on Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has failed to reflect Tehran’s close cooperation with the UN nuclear agency, Iran’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, said on Monday. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in his report that the agency estimated Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit laid down in the 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers. The report also claimed that Iran was continuing its enrichment of uranium to levels higher than the 3.67% limit in the landmark accord. In a separate report also issued on Monday, the IAEA claimed it still had questions that were “not clarified” regarding previous undeclared nuclear material at three Iranian sites. Ghaebi said all of Tehran’s nuclear activities had been carried out legally, and that the agency would not be given access to “the memory information of its deployed cameras” until an agreement is reached on the revival of the nuclear deal.