Iran Rejects Temporary Ceasefire Proposal, Demands Immediate, Permanent End to War

Iran has refused a proposed temporary ceasefire and instead demands a commitment from the US and Israel that they will permanently halt military operations.

Reuters reported that both Iran and the United States have been presented with a proposal to halt hostilities that could take effect as early as Monday. Separately, Axios reported that the US, Iran, and regional mediators are discussing a broader framework that would begin with a 45-day ceasefire and move toward a permanent end to the war.

Despite those efforts, Iranian officials signaled strong resistance to interim arrangements. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran is seeking a full end to the conflict rather than a temporary pause. “We are calling for an end to the war and for preventing its recurrence,” he said, according to the state news agency IRNA.

Baghaei said Iran has prepared a response to US demands delivered through Pakistan, referring to a 15-point list. He said the response would be announced “when necessary.”

He also criticized the US position, describing the demands as “extremely excessive and unusual and illogical,” and said Iran has a “very bitter experience of negotiating with the US.” Baghaei added that diplomacy cannot proceed under pressure, saying talks are “absolutely incompatible with ultimatums, crimes, and threats to commit war crimes,” in reference to President Donald Trump’s warning that key Iranian infrastructure could be targeted if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Military officials issued a separate warning about the risk of escalation. Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari said that if US-Israeli operations continue, Iran would respond on a much larger scale, with losses “several times greater,” according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.